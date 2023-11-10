Desert Mountain star Dylan Tapley reopens football recruiting after de-committing from ASU

Dylan Tapley practices with his teammates at Desert Mountain High football field in Scottsdale on May 3, 2023.

Scottsdale Desert Mountain wide receiver/safety Dylan Tapley figured to be Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham's prized in-state recruit out of the 2024 class.

But more than a month before seniors can sign their national letters of intents in football, Tapley, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, announced on X that he has decommitted from ASU.

Tapley focusing on offense

Tapley said he wants to focus on being a college wide receiver, and that ASU was looking at him more as a safety.

"I have nothing but love and respect for Coach Dillingham and the whole staff, and I believe they will accomplish tremendous things in the near future," Tapley told The Arizona Republic in a direct message. "At the end of the day, my family and I decided it would be best to go separate ways, with no hard feelings to ASU.

"We both still have a ton of respect for each other. I will always root for them, and Dilly will always root for me. I want to focus on the offensive side of the ball, and they wanted me at defense, which was a great opportunity."

Tapley has started on Desert Mountain's varsity on both sides of the ball since his sophomore year.

He had 40 catches for 592 yards and nine TDs this season, helping the Wolves go 9-1 and land an Open Division state playoff spot. He had 23 tackles on defense but has not had an interception, after intercepting eight passes each of his sophomore and junior seasons.

He had 49 catches for 715 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore, and 57 receptions for 1,141 yards and 17 TDs his junior season.

Tapley has been offered by Arizona, a team that has been on the rise this season. He also has an offer from Oregon. Colorado State and Iowa State among his nine offers.

