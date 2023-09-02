Desert Mirage starts 2-0 for first time since 2015 after win over Desert Christian

Arturo Alvarado (4) of Desert Mirage High powers past Desert Christian defenders in Bermuda Dunes, Calif., on September 1, 2023. (Credit: Taya Gray/The Desert Sun)

The Desert Mirage and Desert Christian Academy football squads have developed a rivalry over the last three years that has resulted in some close and entertaining games. Another one occurred Friday night when the Rams beat the Conquerors 21-13 in a game that came down to the final minutes.

The Rams improved to 2-0 on the year, which is the first time they've won their first two games since the 2015-16 season, while the Conquerors dropped to 1-2.

With the field drenched by a sudden pregame storm, it took a while for the players to adjust to the wet ground, which led to a scoreless first quarter.

The second quarter featured intensity and multiple penalties on both the Rams and the Conquerors that put both squads in difficult situations. About midway through the quarter, the Rams scored the game's first points courtesy of a Jesus Rivas touchdown to take the lead -- a lead they held the rest of the night. The Conquerors kept having trouble moving the ball against a stout Rams defense and entered halftime down 7-0.

Jesus Rivas (1) of Desert Mirage High runs the ball against Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes, Calif., on September 1, 2023.

The Conquerors came out of halftime hot, with sophomore Cashton Scott taking the opening kick return to the end zone to tie the game at 7. While Desert Mirage was clearly frustrated, they were never phased, as they got their offense rolling in the third quarter. The Rams scored two long rushing touchdowns and were on pace to score more before penalties derailed a couple of drives.

In the meantime, the Rams defense continued to give the Conquerors a hard time, but with around two minutes left in the third quarter Desert Christian broke through on offense. Quarterback Jaden Hurling made a couple of clutch throws to get in the red zone and followed up by finding Jesse Snellenberger in the corner of the end zone for the Conquerors' only offensive score of the contest. Desert Christian trailed 21-13 entering the final quarter.

After a quarter filled with scores, the defenses would once again take over. There were multiple three-and-outs and fourth down stops all the way until there was about 7 minutes left in the game, when the Conquerors would get a drive going. A simple drive doesn't do it justice, this was a 14-play drive that took 5 minutes off the clock and almost put DCA in scoring position.

Momentum was starting to turn toward the Conquerors side, before safety Matthew Saucedo snatched it away. The Conquerors attempted to take a deep shot to get in scoring range that was tracked down by the defensive captain and intercepted to bring the Conquerors offense to a screeching halt. The Rams would run out the remaining two minutes on the clock, netting them the victory.

"This win is all on the boys hard work, I have to give them all the credit," Desert Mirage coach Jesus Felipe said. "We have some talented players that are making the play calling real easy on me. We definitely have to clean up some things like penalties and executing properly, but with a group of guys like this is all fixable."

The stars

The Rams had three running backs rush for over 100 yards each. Senior Jesus Rivas finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns, senior Andrew Medina finished with 126 yards and a touchdown, and senior Jesus Morin finished with a game-leading 131 yards. The entire Rams offensive line provided stellar blocking to open up holes for their ballcarriers.

On defense, senior safety Matthew Saucedo was a force both against the run and in coverage. He finished with multiple tackles and caught the game-sealing interception. Junior linebacker Daniel Lopez was always around the ball, finishing with double digit tackles and was large part of the Rams stellar run defense. Junior defensive lineman Ezekiel Mullen-Galvan and senior defensive lineman Omar Perez stuffed rushing lanes on the interior all game, Mullen-Galvan also finished with a sack.

Cashton Scott (2) of Desert Christian Academy gains yards on a kick return against Desert Mirage High at the private school in Bermuda Dunes, Calif., on September 1, 2023.

For the Conquerors, junior quarterback Jaden Hurling made some strong throws when given the opportunity. He kept DCA in the game with a 35-yard pass on fourth down followed up by a dime in the corner of the end zone to Jesse Snellenberger for a touchdown. Cashton Scott returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown.

By the numbers

The Rams finished with almost 400 rushing yards compared to the Conquerors who only had around 100. Desert Mirage had a couple of big runs called back due to penalty.

This is the third matchup between these two teams and each game has been won by a score or less. With this win, the Rams now hold the advantage at 2-1.

The chatter

Desert Christian Academy football head coach Anthony Linebaugh watches the players line up for a play against Desert Mirage High at the private school in Bermuda Dunes, Calif., on September 1, 2023.

Desert Christian Academy head coach Anthony Linebaugh on the team's loss:

"This is a young and inexperienced team, however we're three weeks in. To take the next step we need to increase our commitment to understand our responsibilities. It's not about effort, the effort is there, but the players need to understand that spending time on the mental aspect and preparation is going to make all the difference."

Desert Mirage senior quarterback Arturo Alvarado on beating the Conquerors in what's become a rivalry game:

"This feels good man. We lost that first game against them, and we've looked forward to this game since. I think it shows that we're turning this school around, we want to make some Desert Mirage history this year."

What's next?

Desert Mirage will play at home against Hamilton (0-3) on Friday.

Desert Christian Academy will play at home against Silver Valley (1-1) on Friday.

Desert Mirage High cheerleaders wear rain covers during the game against Desert Christian Academyl in Bermuda Dunes, Calif., on September 1, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Mirage starts 2-0 for first time since 2015 after win over Desert Christian