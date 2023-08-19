Desert Hot Springs opens season with a 56-8 win over Rubidoux

Football stock photo image

The football team at Desert Hot Springs High School began a new era under first-year head coach Roy Provost on Friday and turned some heads with a dominating 56-8 win over Rubidoux High in Jurupa Valley.

Desert Hot Springs was pegged as an improved team by several Desert Valley League coaches this offseason, but few could have imagined the Golden Eagles opening the season with such a bang.

Senior quarterback Messiah Smith was the player of the game, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for another in the win. Senior running back Christian Davis ran for two touchdowns and junior linebacker Jaire Broach returned an interception 60 yards for another score.

It was an unimaginable start for Provost in his first game at the helm.

“We came out with high energy,” Provost said. “We really pride ourselves on our character and we stayed true to that as the game went along. We didn’t talk; we let our play do the talking.”

Desert Hot Springs will play in its home opener Friday versus Jurupa Valley. If the Golden Eagles can follow their first game with another decisive win, DVL teams will have to start taking notice, if they haven’t already.

“We have a goal to hang the first league title banner in school history,” Provost said, "and we got off to a good start tonight. We made a statement.”

