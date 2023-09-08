Desert Edge's offense erupts, Paradise Honors QB throws 8 TDs in Arizona high school football games

There were 14 Arizona high school varsity football games played Thursday night. Many of those were blowouts. And there were lots of highlights.

Here are some takeaways:

Desert Edge's offense takes big step

Goodyear Desert Edge's defense locked it down, but it was the offense that made a major step in its 54-0 home win over Phoenix Camelback, as quarterback Hezekiah Millender passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another.

Wide receiver Kezion Dia-Johnson caught two TD passes and ran for one. And junior running back Aryon Thomas had 115 yards and two TDs, including a 75-yard catch.

Desert Edge has scored 96 points in its last seven quarters since getting shut out 13-0 by Peoria Centennial in the season opener.

"Coach Marcus (Carter) challenged the entire team about effort and playing each play like their last," said co-head coach Mark Carter, who leads the team with his twin brother. "Shutting out an opponent is never an easy task, yet they got it done."

A Desert Edge student cheers on the sidelines as Desert Edge running back Aryon Thomas (5) runs with the ball at Desert Edge High School's football field on Sept. 7, 2023.

Cornerback Aundre Gibson locked down his man in the secondary and edge rusher Deshawn Warner applied pressure to the quarterback all night, Mark Carter said. Warner had three sacks. Both Gibson and Warner have committed to Kansas.

"Offense is still getting into their rhythm," Carter said. "Took a very good step last night."

Paradise Honors QB Gage Baker continues torrid pace

For the second week in a row, Surprise Paradise Honors quarterback Gage Baker had at least seven TD passes. This time, he threw for eight scores in a 53-21 3A win over El Mirage Dysart. Baker was 26 of 32 for 516 yards. He has three receivers with at least 100 receiving yards: Isaiah Thomas (eight catches for 122 yards, two TDs), Josh Morales (five catches, 109 yards, two TDs) and Garrison Ast (four catches, 146 yards and two TDs).

Since the loss at Bullhead City Mohave, Baker has thrown 15 TD passes in the last two games to improve the Panthers to 3-1.

Freshman QB electric again for unbeaten Central

Phoenix Central once again showed it can take a step it hasn't seen in 49 years behind a freshman quarterback.

Cam Allen was 18 of 23 for 306 yards and two TDs and no interceptions in a 41-14 rout of Mesa Dobson, improving the Bobcats to 3-0. The goal for this team is to win the school's first state playoff game for the first time since 1974, when they won the state championship.

There is no fear in the unflappable freshman, who has shown efficiency and great decisions through the first three games.

Senior running back Kameron Athy has been a huge summer acquisition after he moved in from Tennessee. He ran for 110 yards and scored four touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return.

The defense has not given up more than 100 yards through the air in each of its first three games. But the first big test comes next week against Mountain Pointe.

"We have to get tougher in the trenches if we want to take the next step in our program," coach Chandler Hovik said. "We know we have to clean up a lot of things if want a chance to compete with Mountain Pointe next week."

Breylon Blount runs wild in Hamilton rout

Breylon Blount averaged 18 yards a carry in Hamilton's 59-15 blowout win over Anthem Boulder Creek.

Hamilton (2-1) took a 31-0 first-quarter lead. Blount ran nine times for 164 yards and a TD before calling it a night. QB Beckham Pellant completed nine of 16 passes for 201 yards and three TDs.

Pima turns back Morenci in OT thriller

In an anticipated thriller, the defending 2A champion defeated Morenci 19-16 in overtime. It was Morenci's first loss under coach Rishard Davis. Morenci, now in 3A, got blown out by Pima in last year's 2A championship game. Rhett Hughes threw two TD passes for Pima.

