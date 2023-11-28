Desert Edge football's Carters make history with brother's spirit fueling them
Mark and Marcus Carter learned to coach football with Madden game. Now, the coaching brothers are on the cusp of a state high school championship.
Mark and Marcus Carter learned to coach football with Madden game. Now, the coaching brothers are on the cusp of a state high school championship.
Brown has been Georgia's defensive backs coach for the past two seasons.
With a 23-point spread and a 35.5 total, don't expect fireworks from Michigan-Iowa.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts ahead of college football’s exciting conference championship games this weekend.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Mark Cuban said last year that he wanted to partner with Las Vegas Sands to build a new arena for the Mavericks in a resort and casino.
Perris Jones was injured on Nov. 9 after a helmet-to-helmet collision that resulted in him being carted off.
Aaron Rodgers is keeping hope alive. Or is he?
Jorge Martin shares the pain on tough Week 12 losses, most coming down to a tough "Monday Night Football" defensive struggle.
“The moment that line gets crossed, I won't allow [it] no more.”
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 13 of the fantasy football season!
Cuban made his first appearance as a "guest shark" in 2011. Now, he's ready to swim away.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
Tiki Barber, who retired in 2006, is also a first-time semifinalist.
The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft got a bit clearer after the Bears' Week 12 win.
Williams scored five TDs in Utah State's dramatic win over New Mexico to end the regular season.
It's almost fantasy playoff season so we all have something we are panicked about on our teams. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all the submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and identify another candidate for this season's 'Coping Corner.' The two also react to the Carolina Panthers firing Frank Reich and Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 13.
The Vikings and Bears didn't score a TD until deep into the fourth quarter.
Rick Stockstill was one of the longest-tenured head coaches in college football.