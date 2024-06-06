Desert Edge football ready to unleash young talent under new head coach

Henri MacArthur is taking on a new role as head football coach at Desert Edge High School, but he's been in the program for a while and knows talent when he sees it.

Some of the younger players already look like they're high school upperclassmen and ready for the college game. They're big, fast, athletic and ready to be part of the next big wave to hit Arizona high school football.

"I've been at DE nine years now, and we've had some talented incoming classes, but this may be the best yet," said MacArthur, who took over the program after brothers Marcus and Mark Carter, the former co-head coaches, resigned.

Leading Desert Edge's class of 2028 group is Jaelyn Flores, who could be playing under the Friday night lights this season. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete can play defensive end, wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back. MacArthur projects him to be a major college recruit.

Then, there is Jalanie George, who already is 6-5, 233 pounds. His size is matched by his athleticism and he could turn out to be the school's next Deshawn Warner, who is getting ready for his freshman season at Kansas. Warner led the Scorpions to the 5A state final last year as an all-around athlete and is one of the most feared edge rushers in the state.

The incoming freshman says people can't believe he hasn't even started high school yet.

"I get it all the time," George said. "They look at me. I just let them know (he's only starting out high school now) and they're like, 'What?' They say, 'Let me get a picture.' "

Hybrid safety/linebacker J.J. Boschetti is athletic and strong and can play multiple positions. Wide receiver Jakhi Epson is a shift and tough wide receiver. Kyle Wells plays linebacker and edge rusher but he'll be all over the field.

Jayden Dawson is the younger brother of linebacker Jaylen Dawson, who is headed to Fordham to play college football.

The talented freshman class suggests a bright future for the Scorpions.

"They won’t see a down of freshmen football," MacArthur said. "They will play JV day one and potentially some varsity."

A seamless coaching transition

MacArthur, 31, who began assisting at Desert Edge nine years ago after moving from New York, has seen a lot of great football players come to the Goodyear school over the years, helping to create one of the top high school programs in the West Valley and the 5A Conference.

"I've been here for a long time, this is the best incoming freshman class I've seen," MacArthur said. "It's loaded."

He added, "As soon as colleges (recruiters) can come back and see them, you'll see. They're off the hook."

After the Carters left, the program did not experience an exodus of transfers. The Arizona Interscholastic Association had placed the football program on probation for an alleged recruiting violation, which included a ban from the 2024 postseason, but it was lifted after the coaches resigned.

Having MacArthur remain kept the transition seamless. He arrived at Desert Edge following the 2014 season, when the Scorpions won the then-Division III state championship under Rich Wellbrock.

MacArthur was with Wellbrock before he left to lead Basha and during Jose Lucero's head coaching tenure, before Lucero left to lead his alma mater, Phoenix St. Mary's. And he was there during the Carter twins' four-year run, which included an Open Division state playoff appearance in their first season there in 2020.

"I was happy in my role working under those guys," MacArthur said. "It didn't really cross my mind until everything happened. I was asked to step up. I think I'm built for it and I'm ready for the challenge, for sure."

Quarterback Hezekiah Millender was the only top player who did not return. Millender moved to Georgia to continue his football career, after leading the Scorpions to a 5A final thriller, a 42-41 loss to Gilbert Higley.

The Scorpions feature players from every class being recruited by Division I colleges.

Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-goines (0) goes to tackle Higley receiver Jaden Taylor (3) during their game at Higley High School on Sept. 15, 2023.

Among those is speedy cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines, who finished second in the 100-meter race and was part of a state championship 4x100 relay in May. He ran 100 meters in 10.62 seconds. He has committed to Texas A&M for football.

"We're in the weight room more," Beal-Goines said. "I'm just getting ready for this season and win a championship."

The way things ended in the title game last season, with a two-point play that would have won the game taken away by a holding call, returning players are driven for more than just a 5A title.

"We're trying to win the Open," Beal-Goines said, referring to the Open Division playoff that features the AIA's top eight teams at the end of the season, regardless of conference.

Highly recruited 2026 offensive lineman Jalayne Miller said he thinks everyone on the team will miss the Carter coaches, but he's happy that MacArthur was elevated to head coach.

"We already came to terms with the situation," Miller said. "We have Coach Henri. We already talked. Going forward, we already know the system. We're already used to it. It's not like readjusting.

"After what happened to our coaches, including (what happened in) the championship, want to go for another championship this year. Get that ring."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Desert Edge football ready to unleash young talent under new coach