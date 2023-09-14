'Happy to be alive': Desert Edge football players inspired by coach who's back after heart surgery

Sep 13, 2023; Goodyear, AZ, USA; KenAndre Jones, Desert Edge football safeties coach, goes over drills with players during practice at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear on Sept. 13, 2023.

Kenandre Brown tosses footballs to his safeties as they run back and swoop in to intercept during a Goodyear Desert Edge football practice. Sometimes, he demonstrates how he wants them to approach the ball.

It's a repitition and a blessing that he doesn't take for granted.

Four months ago, the 42-year-old safeties coach was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and underwent quadruple bypass surgery. While the surgeons were at it, they also repaired a leaky heart valve.

But here he is on a hot, late afternoon making the most of every rep with the players.

"I feel great," he said. "Happy to be alive. Thank God."

Brown is a big part of the Desert Edge football family cultivated by the Carter twins, co-head coaches Marcus and Mark, who have always looked at Brown as one of their brothers. Brown has been coaching with the Carter twins since they were at Phoenix South Mountain.

When Mark Carter, who coaches the offense, talks about what Brown has been through, he gets choked up and needs time to compose himself, realizing they were close to losing him.

"He's like my brother," Mark said. "That's my guy. I don't know what I would do if something happened to him. I know his wife and kids. They're like my family. Just for him to go through that, the most impressive part is we had to keep him out of here. He was trying to do everything."

Desert Edge is 2-1 heading into the biggest Friday of the season this week, with The Arizona Republic High School Game of the Week at home against defending 5A champion Gilbert Higley.

But it's family that runs deeper than football for the Carter brothers and their assistant coaches. And it radiates throughout the program, in the community, into homes where some of the student athletes are the first generation in their families to go to college.

"It makes me emotional to think of the Audres and the DJs and other kid we've had in the past who are probably going to be first-generation college students," Mark Carter said. "What else are you doing it for?

A Desert Edge student cheers on the sidelines as Desert Edge running back Aryon Thomas (5) runs with the ball at Desert Edge High School's football field on Sept. 7, 2023.

"As coach, we don't get to play. We get our wins by getting our kids to college and making them become something they didn't think they could become themselves."

Three Desert Edge seniors -- cornerback Aundre Gibson, linebacker/safety Jonathan Kamara, and edge rusher Deshawn Warner -- all have committed to Kansas for football.

They all know Coach Brown's story and are inspired to see him back helping lead them on defense.

"He's always happy," Kamara said. "He really enjoys being out there. It gives us motivation."

Last November, Brown said, he had pnemonia. In April, he still had trouble breathing. He saw his doctor, who saw how high his blood pressure was, and that his ankles were swollen.

He went to the hospital, where he found out he had congestive heart failure.

When he realized he needed surgery, it pained him to let the Carter brothers know he woouldn't be around much in May, as spring football was taking off.

"I had to take time," he said. "In Romans, chapter eight, verse 28, it says, 'We know that all things work together for the love of God, according to His purpose.' So everything works good in your life. Even though that was a bad thing that happened to me, that was a good thing, because now I'm living. All glory to God."

Brown is the same age as the Carter twins, who realize there is more to life than coaching. The rewards come with helping one another get better in life, being there for each other when they're down, and pulling each other up.

"He loves our kids," Marcus Carter said of Brown. "He loves our school. He loves our community. He would do anything, even risk his health and come out in this heat after having quadruple bypass surgery. That's just the testament to the family culture we have.

"The kids don't have any execuses. We want to lead by example, set the right tone, set the right behavior and do the right things."

Kamara said the players see that each day.

"It's more than football," he said. "Our football family is based off of family. It's love and everything. All of these coaches exemplifiy that. They're more than just football coaches. We're like their kids. They treat us well on and off the field. It's like a family atmosphere."

