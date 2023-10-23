Desert Crown: 2022 Derby winner put down after failing to recover from serious leg injury

Desert Crown justified his status as favourite for the 2022 Derby with a devastating and decisive turn of pace

Last year's Derby winner Desert Crown has been put down after failing to recover from a serious leg injury.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt, owned by Saeed Suhail, was injured in the build-up to an intended run at the Juddmonte International at York.

He suffered a fetlock fracture on the Newmarket gallops in August.

"Desert Crown was a great horse and was destined to be one of the best if he hadn't had this injury" said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Suhail.

"He was one of the easiest winners of the Derby that I can remember and it's a great shame that we've lost him.

"As has been well recorded, he fractured his off-fore leg for which he had to have 16 screws inserted.

"Everything seemed to be going well but he put so much pressure on his near fore when he stood on it that it was unsustainable. He was put down humanely at NEH (Newmarket Equine Hospital), where the surgeons have been outstanding."

Desert Crown had only raced once since winning the Derby at Epsom in June 2022, when losing his unbeaten record after finishing second to Hukum in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes in May.

He was the 2-1 favourite for this year's Derby before being ruled out.