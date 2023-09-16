Desert Christian Academy dominates Desert Chapel, winning Desert Storm Bowl 46-0

The rivalry game labeled the Desert Storm Bowl between Desert Christian Academy and Desert Chapel in 8-man football was one of the more competitive ones in the valley during its time. With the Conquerors move to 11-man football in 2018, the classic matchup was put on hold until this season when the Eagles made the move to 11-man football as well.

As you would expect from a team playing its second 11-man football game ever, there were some growing pains in this game. Desert Christian Academy dominated in a 46-0 win over Desert Chapel to collect its second victory of the season.

Desert Christian Academy improves to 2-3 while Desert Chapel drops to 0-2.

The game's first play set the tone for the rest of the game. Desert Chapel fumbled on its opening snap and the Conquerors easily turned that turnover into points, cruising their way down the field and finishing with a Dylan Smith rushing touchdown.

The Conquerors' offense was humming from start to finish. They scored 32 points in the first half behind a stellar run game. The same could be said for their defense, which held Desert Chapel to around 100 yards of total offense.

The second half was no different. The Conquerors defense wasn't letting up, and their offense continued to power ahead. With a running clock about halfway through the third quarter, Desert Christian put its reserves in. Desert Chapel almost got into the end zone near the end of the game to score its first touchdown in 11-man football history, but came up just short.

Desert Christian Academy and Desert Chapel shake hands after the game in Bermuda Dunes, California.

"We started off sloppy," Desert Christian head coach Anthony Linebaugh said. "That first quarter there were a lot of unforced errors, false starts, a couple holds when we haven't had a hold in like two games. Thankfully, we played cleaner as the game went on so that's a positive, but we started off very rocky. With league coming up, I'm looking forward to the bye week to get back to the basics and shore up those deficiencies."

The stars

Desert Christian's offensive line had its way against an inexperienced Eagles defense, from which junior running back Elijah Mawhiney and senior fullback Dylan Smith benefitted. Mawhiney had 226 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, while Smith finished with 104 yards and three of his own touchdowns.

Dylan Smith poses for headshot in Bermuda Dunes, California

Desert Christian quarterback junior Jaden Herling didn't throw the ball a lot, but when he did he was accurate. He completed all four of his passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a long ball to Mawhiney that went for 50 yards.

Dylan Smith led the Conquerors defense, laying big hits and racking up tackles from linebacker. Freshman Liam Duncan and senior Francisco Figueroa each finished with a sack, while sophomores Tyler Priest and Cashton Scott each finished with pass breakups in the secondary.

While the Eagles had a tough loss, wide receiver Damien Guzman caught six passes for 79 yards, while also stripping the ball away from a runner on defense. He also had a kick return for a touchdown called back.

Desert Chapel huddles up before a play in Bermuda Dunes, California.

The chatter

Senior Dylan Priest on the big win: "We feel good. We'll take it into the bye week and into league. Hopefully, we can make the playoffs this year. It's a goal of ours. It's my senior year. We want to go out on a good note."

Linebaugh on the offensive line play: "This line is a young group, so for them to get reps was really important. As the offensive line goes, the team goes, and that's definitely true for us. Last week we had some guys go down in the game. It was rough, we had a rough game, and to see those guys gain some confidence is going to help so much in the future. It was great to see the improvement."

What's next?

Desert Christian Academy has a bye week before playing Whittier Christian at home on Sept. 28.

Desert Chapel plays at home against Tri-City Christian on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Christian Academy blanks Desert Chapel, winning Desert Storm Bowl