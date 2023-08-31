Desert Chapel makes leap into 11-man football. Can they compete right away?

Welcome to the big leagues ... well, at least as far as high school football goes.

The Desert Chapel High football team is making the leap from eight-man football to 11-man football this year, and the move is the first step in a renewed emphasis on the athletic programs at the Palm Springs-based school.

The hiring of long-time football coach J. David Miller sparked the transition, and jumping to 11-man, even if it means taking some lumps in 2023, was his first order of business. It's part of an overarching plan, which includes facility upgrades, to make Desert Chapel a more attractive landing spot for talented young athletes.

"That's the idea, right? A lot of kids after eighth grade are going to schools with a more vested interest in the football program, and they don't want to play eight-man," Miller said. "We're committed to maturing the athletic department here, and make it a place young athletes will be excited to come to."

Desert Chapel High School football head coach J David Miller, center, talks to players during practice in Palm Springs, Calif., on August 29, 2023.

Miller, known in the desert as the long-time coach of the SoCal Coyotes, a highly successful developmental pro team, is excited to start on the ground floor and create something special with the Eagles. It's his first high school head coaching gig in 34 years since he helmed a prep team in Tennessee in 1989.

There are currently 16 players on the Desert Chapel roster, so many players will be playing both sides of the ball. Miller said the goal this year will be to improve each week and be more and more competitive as the year goes on. He knows his team will often be the David playing against some Goliaths, but he's OK with that.

"We are redefining victory. Victory to us is doing all the little things, learning to do them right, learning to do them well, and building a culture. Resetting the culture," Miller said. "We're looking for incremental gains among these guys many of which will become the nucleus of the next three or four years."

Christian Gooding (14) stretches for a catch during Desert Chapel High School football practice in Palm Springs, Calif., on August 29, 2023.

The offense

Sam Mourhess, Desert Chapel football

If you know anything about Miller, you know the Eagles are going to run the "Run and shoot" offense. That's an offense that features one running back and three or four receivers and includes a lot of pre-snap movement and adjustments to create mismatches and confusion for the defense. It's fast-paced and high-scoring when run well.

The puppet master of the offense will be freshman quarterback Sam Mourhess. Mourhess already has a 6-foot-4 frame and a great command of the offense. He's excited to be the cornerstone of what the Eagles are building.

"Going into 11-man, that's something new and we know whatever happens we're going to be history-makers at the school as the first 11-man team," Mourhess said. "My goal is to just improve along with my teammates each game, each day. I'm excited."

Jordan Jensen, Desert Chapel football

One of his main weapons in the backfield will be junior running back Jordan Jensen. Jensen, who played for the team when it was an eight-man team, is happy they've taken the plunge into the world of 11-man football.

"We've been waiting for this for a while and other people have talked about it, but coach Miller came in and actually did it," Jensen said. "Honestly, my biggest excitement for the season is to go out there and show everybody what we can do. Yes, we're a small school, but we're still going to come out on top."

Defense

Despite the small numbers, the Eagles believe they have a front four that can do some damage. The defensive line is peppered with physical, intelligent players. They may not have 300-pounders across the line, but they've got a will to win about them, coaches believe.

Anchoring that unit will be freshman Dallas Zazueta, an athletic, physically imposing player who will man the trenches on both sides of the ball for the Eagles.

Coach Miller says

Desert Chapel High School football players practice in Palm Springs, Calif., on August 29, 2023. The private school is joining the ranks of 11-man football.

"Being out here and coaching high school football after all these years has been neat for me because it takes you back to the 'Why' of coaching. Why do we do it? The kids, the kids, the kids. And this group will always be special at this school. Whatever happens on the field, they will be the ones that broke the barrier."

Our prediction

I'll admit it, when I heard Desert Chapel was moving to 11-man football and had long-established teams like their first opponent Banning on the schedule, visions of 70-0 losses sprang immediately to my mind. But after visiting an Eagles practice, and watching the team work on their intricate offense, my tune changed. I still don't foresee a lot of wins in this first season, but I think their spirit and the uniqueness of the run-and-shoot will allow them to be competitive in games. The general lack of size, both literally and in the number of players on the roster, may be too much to overcome this year, but I think this group will plant the seeds for a program that could blossom quickly.

Predicted regular-season record: 1-5

Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

The schedule

Sept. 1: vs. Banning, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Desert Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: vs. Tri-City Christian (Vista), 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Azusa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: vs. San Pedro, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: CIF-SS football: Desert Chapel makes leap into 11-man football