Deseret News archives: Jerry Sloan followed his own path to greatness

The sports cover of the Deseret News on May 23, 2020, reacting to the death of former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

It has been four years since legendary Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died, and more than 13 years since he coached the Jazz. But in the more than 25 years he was associated with the Jazz organization, he became an immovable fixture of the team, and the state. The only thing missing, many Jazz diehards say, is a statue.

Sloan died at age 78 on May 22, 2020, after battling Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Coverage in the Deseret News and across all NBA media was extensive. Here is some of the best work from colleagues paying tribute to the farm boy from McLeansboro, Illinois.

“Blue-collar coach Jerry Sloan ‘changed the attitude of basketball in Utah,’ even as he worried about being fired”

“Jerry Sloan timeline: A look back at the life of the Utah Jazz’s Hall of Fame coach”

“‘An enduring legacy’: Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan passes away at age 78″

“Thanks for the memories, Coach Sloan”

“Utah Jazz Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan took the franchise to the next level. Here’s how the no-nonsense coach will be remembered”

There was another side to Sloan as well:

“How Jerry Sloan helped save one woman’s life”

“Beneath that gruff exterior, Jerry Sloan was ‘commonfolk’ — a kind, compassionate man”

“In our opinion: Jerry Sloan’s legacy is as hard to remove as one of Utah’s mountains”

“Brad Rock: Former Jazz coach Jerry Sloan forgets things, but remembers those who remember him”

Now about that statue ...