Deseret News archives: Jazzman Karl Malone was one of a kind, and an MVP at it

Karl Malone holds his NBA MVP trophy during Karl Malone Fan Appreciation night at the Delta Center. On June 3, 1999, Malone became the ninth player in NBA history to win the Maurice Podoloff trophy twice when he was named the league’s MVP for the 1998-99 season. | GARY MCKELLAR

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On June 3, 1999, Utah’s Karl Malone became the ninth player in NBA history to win the Maurice Podoloff trophy twice when he was named the league’s MVP for the 1998-99 season.

Jazz star Karl Malone hugs his mom as they look at the NBA's MVP trophy that was presented to him Sunday afternoon at a press conference inside the Delta Center. On June 3, 1999, Malone became the ninth player in NBA history to win the Maurice Podoloff trophy twice when he was named the league’s MVP for the 1998-99 season. | CHUCK WING

The Mailman had previously won the award for his play during the 1996-97 season.

Malone is considered one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history. He spent his first 18 seasons (1985–2003) with the Jazz and formed a formidable duo with his teammate John Stockton. The U.S. Olympic Dream Teamer ended up a 14-time NBA All-Star, and an 11-time member of the All-NBA first team.

Everyone has a favorite Karl Malone moment. What is yours?

Wrestling with Dennis Rodman?

The full-court pass to John Stockton — over Michael Jordan’s outstretched arm — in the NBA finals?

The hand-behind-his-head photo op as he swept in for a “hammer dunk”?

The malaprops?

Any pick-and-roll, or any one of his 36,928 career points he tallied?

For the record, Malone ranks third all-time in NBA scoring behind LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Jazz star Karl Malone looks at the NBA's MVP trophy that was presented to him Sunday afternoon at a press conference inside the Delta Center. On June 3, 1999, Malone became the ninth player in NBA history to win the Maurice Podoloff trophy twice when he was named the league’s MVP for the 1998-99 season. | CHUCK WING

Here is some great archive content from Deseret News colleagues:

“Karl Malone: The way we were”

“Cable show tells story of Malone’s life”

“Family first: Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone is content with life after basketball”

“In a sense, parade honors Karl Malone, 30 years later”

“Looking for Mr. Malone”

“Malone’s MVP chance takes its last shot””

“It’s official: 2nd MVP delivered to Malone. But Mailman balks at televised event in N.Y.”

“Malone is delivered this year’s MVP title”

My favorite off-the-court Karl Malone moment?

Just after being drafted, the young Malone flew in on his birthday, July 24, 1985, and thought the Days of ‘47 Parade was all about him.