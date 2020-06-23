DeSean Jackson weighs in on a potential Jamal Adams trade

Last week, Jamal Adams requested a trade from the Jets and the Eagles ended up on his list of seven teams on his wishlist.

While we already outlined the reasons a trade to the Eagles seems unlikely, apparently DeSean Jackson didn't read that article.

Jackson seems excited about the possibility, posting this on Instagram:

I like to picture DeSean carefully Photoshopping Adams into a No. 33 Eagles jersey. As for that No. 33, it belongs to running back Elijah Holyfield for now.

While it seems like Adams is trying to get traded to the Cowboys, ESPN's Adam Schefter threw some cold water on that idea yesterday. Schefter pointed out that the Cowboys probably can't afford to pay Adams after already paying Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper.

And then there's the problem that the Jets might not want to trade Adams. While he's busy saying his goodbyes, the Jets don't have to deal him. And if Adams is demanding a trade, it won't help the Jets when it comes to leverage.

