Free-agent receiver DeSean Jackson wants to continue a career that began in 2008. He has two specific destinations in mind.

Jackson, appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, said he’d like to play for the Eagles or the Packers.

The Eagles drafted Jackson in the second round 14 years ago. After six seasons in Philly, he returned for two more seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Last year, Jackson split the season between the Rams and Raiders.

The Packers could use a field-stretching speedster more than the Eagles. Regardless, Jackson has made it clear that he’s in play for 2022. It will be very interesting to see whether either of those two teams, or anyone else, offers him a job.

DeSean Jackson wants to play for the Eagles or Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk