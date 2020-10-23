DeSean Jackson in walking boot after suffering injury late vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DeSean Jackson suffered a right leg injury late in the Eagles’ 22-21 win over the Giants and it looks like it might be a serious one.

After the game, Jackson posted on Instagram a photo of his right foot in a walking boot, asking for prayers.

Jackson, 33, was back to return a punt with just over 2 minutes remaining in Thursday night’s game. Giants defensive back Madre Harper picked Jackson up nearly off the ground and slammed him back on the field, trapping Jackson’s right leg underneath him.

Corey Ballentine was flagged on the play for lowering his head but the refs got the wrong guy.

Desean Jackson with a right leg injury on this play 🙏#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wHnK5v1v85 — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) October 23, 2020

After throwing his helmet in disgust, Jackson had to be helped to the sideline and was noticeably not putting weight on his right leg. After a brief trip into the blue medical tent, Jackson was carted into the locker room.

Jackson just came back from a hamstring injury that kept him out three games and made some plays on Thursday. He had three catches for 34 yards and opened the game with a 12-yard run.

In addition to Jackson, Lane Jonson also suffered an injury in the game. Johnson came into Thursday with a lingering ankle injury but a knee injury forced him out of action early against the Giants.

“I don't have any updates right now,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said after the game. “Probably get more tomorrow or at least through the weekend with some time off for the players this weekend. It's really good to get those two guys back. DeSean was active in the game early and tried to continue to get him some touches as the game went on.

“And then Lane, having Lane back really, really -- listen, he was in, he got knocked out for a play or two, came back and played really tough, as well. Both those guys, it was really a shot in the arm for the offense to get those two guys back.”