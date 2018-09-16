DeSean Jackson ties Jerry Rice's NFL record for 60-plus-yard TDs
Jerry Rice, the GOAT, is the standard for all NFL wide receivers.
On Sunday, Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson equaled the 49ers legend in a pretty impressive stat -- and he couldn't contain his excitement about it after the game.
On the first play from scrimmage against the Eagles, quarterback Ryan FitzMagic ... sorry, Fitzpatrick ... hit Jackson in stride over the middle. The former Philadelphia receiver did the rest and took it to the house for a 75-yard touchdown.
It was Jackson's 23rd career TD reception of 60 or more yards, tying Rice for the most in NFL history.
Reaching 🐐 level!@DeSeanJackson11's first-half score marked his 23rd TD of 60+ yards, tying @JerryRice for most such plays ever.#GoBucs | #PHIvsTB pic.twitter.com/grK5FVPxTR
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2018
After the game, Jackson took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement.
This shit personal ima apologize for my language now !! But they Can't fUc wit me n0ne !! TopFlight BLESSED #0ne0fone Tied the Jerry Rice Record on this play
