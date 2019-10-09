DeSean Jackson still not practicing, a return this week is unlikely

It certainly doesn't sound like DeSean Jackson will return this week.

As the Eagles' kick off their practice week before Sunday's matchup in Minnesota, Jackson won't be joining them. Instead, the 32-year-old will be rehabbing on a side field.

At least that's progress, but it's not happening as quickly as the Eagles or Eagles fans would probably like.

"DeSean, we're going to try to at least progress him this week, get him on the field," Pederson said. "See what he can do, from a rehab standpoint only. See where he's at and go from there."

On Monday, Pederson said Jackson's injury is an abdominal strain and confirmed it isn't a sports hernia. It just takes time to heal.

Without practicing this week, it would be highly unlikely that Jackson would be able to play on Sunday. So it's fair to now start wondering about Jackson's availability for the Cowboys game on Oct. 20 and going forward. The Eagles are at Minnesota, at Dallas and at Buffalo and then return home to face Chicago before their bye.

The Eagles are entering the toughest stretch of their schedule and they're without one of their most dynamic playmakers. It's a problem. Just look at their lack of downfield attack without him.

Jackson got hurt early in Week 2, so he's played just one full game this season. It now seems pretty obvious he's going to miss his fourth straight game on Sunday.

We all kind of understood that Jackson wasn't going to play a full season this year. He's played just two full seasons in his previous 11. But missing him this early in the season and now missing him during this tough stretch certainly isn't ideal.

Pederson on Wednesday was asked if the Eagles factored in Jackson's injury history when they decided to bring him back.

"It's part of it, but it's not what makes or breaks the deal," he answered. "We knew the type of player we were getting, the explosiveness, an electric player, a player who wanted to be back in Philly. The injury part didn't factor into it much at all."

As far as the Eagles' more long-term injuries, Pederson said there were no updates. That means no practice this week for Ronald Darby (hamstring), Tim Jernigan (foot), Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck).





