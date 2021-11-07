Free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson has spoken with the Raiders about potentially signing in Las Vegas.

Jackson talked to the Raiders on Saturday and could sign with the team as soon as Monday, although nothing has been agreed to yet, according to Jackson’s fellow Cal alumnus Michael Silver.

The Raiders need a receiver who can stretch the field after they released Henry Ruggs following his felony charges for allegedly driving drunk and killing a woman in a high-speed crash.

Jackson is 34 years old but still has the potential to make plays downfield, averaging 27.6 yards on his eight catches during his brief stint with the Rams this season. He could make a lot of sense for Las Vegas.

DeSean Jackson has spoken to Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk