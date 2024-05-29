DeSean Jackson shares a hilarious story about Ravens legend Ray Lewis

The Baltimore Ravens have a reputation for defense. They’ve had countless defensive stars walk through their doors and suit up in purple and back, with the greatest of them all being former inside linebacker Ray Lewis.

In an interview, former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson told a hilarious story about just how feared Lewis was as a defender when he played. Jackson said he was terrified of Lewis after catching a pass, and even did an impression of the two-time Super Bowl champion when describing what he was told.

DeSean Jackson tells a HILARIOUS story about Ray Lewis😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uOIrpX3ko0 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 27, 2024

Lewis was known for his hard-hitting and physical play style, which set a tone for his teammates and opponents alike. Jackson’s story is just one of many about the Hall of Famer, and shows the impact he had just by being on the field.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire