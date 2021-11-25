DeSean Jackson loves playing the Cowboys.

He entered the Thanksgiving Day game with 58 catches for 1,228 yards and five touchdowns against Dallas, his most catches and most yards against any team in the NFL. It took him only three plays to strike Thursday.

Jackson caught a pass crossing behind Jourdan Lewis and headed down the sideline, keeping his feet in bounds, as Damontae Kazee took a bad angle. Jackson didn’t need long to go 56 yards to the house.

It was a three-play, 71-yard drive with Derek Carr going 2-for-2 for 68 yards.

The Raiders have a 7-0 lead after the Cowboys went three-and-out on their first drive.

DeSean Jackson scores sixth career TD vs. Cowboys, gives Raiders early lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk