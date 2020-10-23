Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver posted a photo of himself with a walking boot on his right leg to his instagram stories after Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants.

“Pray for me y’all !!” Jackson wrote over the photo.

Jackson was injured on the final punt return of the game in the fourth quarter when Giants cornerback Madre Harper hit him late after he had already been tackled by Corey Ballentine. Jackson was beginning to try and get up off the turf when Harper hit him and bent him over backward with his right ankle caught underneath him.

Jackson would need assistance to get to the sidelines and was eventually carted to the locker room.

Jackson had missed the team’s previous three games due to a hamstring injury.

DeSean Jackson says “pray for me y’all” with walking boot on foot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk