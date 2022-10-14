DeSean Jackson says he’s not done and is interested in a reunion with the Eagles

Glenn Erby

The Eagles are 5-0 with a matchup against the Cowboys looming, but one former Philadelphia star is looking to return to where it all started.

DeSean Jackson was a member of the I Am Athlete Podcast on Thursday night.

As Brandon Marshall and Pacman Jones preview the showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, the former Eagles second-round pick talked about another return to Philadelphia.

Asked about potential destinations, Jackson named Philadelphia and Green Bay.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

