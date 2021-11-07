DeSean Jackson says he’s joining the Raiders

The Raiders offense was in need of a deep threat in Sunday’s loss to the Giants and it looks like DeSean Jackson is going to fill that role.

Jackson told Josina Anderson that he is joining the Raiders. The Rams released Jackson after failing to find a trading partner before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Raiders lost 23-16 in their first game since cutting wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who was arrested for felony DUI after a car crash in Las Vegas that killed a woman in the other car early on Tuesday morning. That led to speculation that they would pursue Jackson or Odell Beckham to bolster their offense and it appears those thoughts were on the mark.

Jackson had eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.

