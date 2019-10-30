DeSean Jackson returns to practice as limited participant

The Eagles didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, but they are closer to seeing the return of receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson returned to practice for the first time since an abdominal tear in Week Two. He was a limited participant Wednesday.

“DeSean’s been looking really good,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters before practice. “He’s been working hard through his rehab. I expect to get him into practice a little bit today and see where he’s at physically. I’m optimistic, obviously, and we’ll take it day-by-day.

The Eagles, who rank 21st in total offense and 21st in passing offense, need Jackson back in their lineup.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) and running back Darren Sproles (quadricep) also were limited Wednesday.

The Eagles did not have linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), left tackle Jason Peters (knee) or running back Miles Sanders (shoulder).