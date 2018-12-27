DeSean Jackson reportedly wants out of Tampa Bay. Could he return to the Redskins? originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson wants out of Tampa Bay ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Thursday, mentioning his former employer, the Redskins, as a potentially interested party.

Jackson became a fan favorite during his three seasons (2014-16) with Washington, catching a total of 142 passes for 2,702 yards and 14 touchdowns over that span. Jackson moved to the Bucs after the 2016 season, but has reportedly soured on head coach Dirk Koetter's offense and his lack of chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston.

However, it's not a given Jackson would fit in Washington's offense, either. As of now, the Redskins don't have a quarterback who could fully take advantage of Jackson's ability to stretch the field as Kirk Cousins could. In addition, the offensive attack has become far more run-oriented with Adrian Peterson, and that trend should continue next season with a fully healthy Derrius Guice.

The finances also might not make sense for the Redskins, given they just opened up their checkbooks to sign Paul Richardson to a five-year, $40 million deal last offseason. Jackson's current deal with the Bucs would pay him $10 million in 2019, albeit none of that money is guaranteed.

Redskins fans would certainly welcome Jackson back to D.C. with open arms, with the team sorely missing a comparable vertical threat ever since he left. But bringing him back isn't as simple as it may seem.

