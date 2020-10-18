DeSean Jackson reportedly expected to return Thursday night vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DeSean Jackson isn’t playing today against the Ravens but he’s reportedly expected to play against the Giants on Thursday night.

That’s the latest from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Eagles' WR DeSean Jackson, who is out today against Baltimore due to a hamstring injury, is expected to return for Thursday night's game against the NY Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2020

Jackson, 33, hasn’t played since he hurt his hamstring in the tie to the Bengals back on Sept. 27. This will be his third straight missed game.

And since Jackson has been back with the Eagles, including today, he has played a total of six games out of a possible 23. That’s not great. He has missed a total of 17 games.

Even if Jackson plays on Thursday Night Football, the Eagles might bring him back slowly. He’s a 33-year-old speed receiver with a lingering hamstring injury. They have to be careful.

This year in three games, Jackson had 10 catches for 121 yards. In his six games since his return to Philly, Jackson has 19 catches for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was great in the season opener last year and hasn’t done much since.

The Eagles on Friday ruled out a total of seven players and at the time, it was fair to wonder if the upcoming Thursday game played a role. Why the Eagles would certainly like to beat the Ravens, they will play a much more winnable game against a division rival in four days.

While Jackson is reportedly expected back, there’s also a chance the Eagles might have Alshon Jeffery and maybe even Lane Johnson too. If the Eagles had to pick one of these two games for those guys to play, they should pick the Giants.