DeSean Jackson remains out of Eagles practice

When Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson first suffered an abdominal injury, reports were that he’d miss a couple of weeks.

The Eagles have played without Jackson for the last two games and it has been more than two weeks since he was first injured, but Jackson isn’t quite ready to get back on the field yet. Head coach Doug Pederson said at a Wednesday press conference that Jackson will not be taking part in practice.

Pederson didn’t rule out Jackson returning to workouts the next two days, but another absence on Thursday would likely point toward it being at least one more week before the Eagles get Jackson back into the offense.

Cornerbacks Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) and Ronald Darby (hamstring) won’t practice and neither one is likely to play against the Jets this weekend. Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) will take part in the walkthrough portion of practice.