DeSean Jackson will remain out of practice Wednesday

When Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered an abdominal injury in September, word was that he’d miss a couple of weeks before getting back in action.

That proved to be an overly hopeful timeline. Jackson has missed the last five Eagles games and this week is getting off to a familiar start.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that Jackson will not be practicing with the team to kick off their week of preparations for the Bills. Jackson will continue rehab work and running on the side while the rest of the team goes through their workout.

Left tackle Jason Peters, defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, linebacker Nigel Bradham, running back Darren Sproles and cornerback Avonte Maddox are also expected to sit out practice on Wednesday.