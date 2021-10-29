DeSean Jackson, Rams agree to seek trade for veteran WR

It looks like DeSean Jackson's Los Angeles homecoming will be a short one.

Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams have mutually agreed to find a trade for the veteran wide receiver, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters on Friday that Jackson will start looking for a trade destination, and that he won't play in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Sean McVay, interestingly, cannot say whether this was a mutual decision from both parties. Jackson won't play this week, he confirms. https://t.co/R9SaoC0qfV — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 29, 2021

The 34-year-old Jackson, who grew up in Los Angeles, signed a one-year deal with a $4.5 million base salary that's worth up to $6.25 million with the Rams after his release from the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.

So far, Jackson has been used as a role player on the revamped Rams offense rather than a featured part of Matthew Stafford's passing attack. He currently ranks fifth on the team in receiving yards with 221 plus one touchdown, a 75-yarder. His 31.6 receiving yards per game are currently the lowest total of his 14-year career.

Jackson still has value as a deep threat and could be of use to a team that needs help stretching the field, but the Rams won't have much time to find a trade partner with the trade deadline coming up Tuesday.