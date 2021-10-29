  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DeSean Jackson, Rams agree to seek trade for veteran WR

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It looks like DeSean Jackson's Los Angeles homecoming will be a short one.

Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams have mutually agreed to find a trade for the veteran wide receiver, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters on Friday that Jackson will start looking for a trade destination, and that he won't play in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

The 34-year-old Jackson, who grew up in Los Angeles, signed a one-year deal with a $4.5 million base salary that's worth up to $6.25 million with the Rams after his release from the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.

So far, Jackson has been used as a role player on the revamped Rams offense rather than a featured part of Matthew Stafford's passing attack. He currently ranks fifth on the team in receiving yards with 221 plus one touchdown, a 75-yarder. His 31.6 receiving yards per game are currently the lowest total of his 14-year career.

Jackson still has value as a deep threat and could be of use to a team that needs help stretching the field, but the Rams won't have much time to find a trade partner with the trade deadline coming up Tuesday.

Recommended Stories