If the NFL has to play some games in empty stadiums this season, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson thinks the league should take advantage of the audio responsibilities.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson and Jackson had a YouTube conversation that featured Johnson suggesting “mic’ing up everybody” so that fans watching at home can get an idea of what football really sounds like. Jackson said that’s what he wants.

“Yeah, it’s gonna get crazy. I think they should, though. They should give the fans the inside to really see what goes on between the white lines,” Jackson said, via BleacherReport.com. “It gets crazy, bro. I know in the trenches it gets crazy, and I know out there on the outside it gets crazy too with the conversations we going back and forth on.”

The NFL is planning to start the season on time, and with fans in stands. But if the stadiums need to be empty, the silver lining would be the opportunity for great television audio. Jackson is right that it could get crazy, in a good way.

DeSean Jackson: Players should wear microphones if stadiums are empty originally appeared on Pro Football Talk