Associated Press

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice in the first period and the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Sunday night after losing standout defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a serious leg injury. Ekblad was taken off on a stretcher midway through the second period after getting tangled up in the corner with Stars defenseman Esa Lindell following a hit from Lindell. Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said Ekblad is expected to miss “extensive time” with more known Monday after further evaluation after the team returns to Florida.