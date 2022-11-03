DeSean Jackson: I’ll be ready to help the Ravens win if I’m called up for Monday night

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

The Ravens haven’t put DeSean Jackson on their active roster since signing him to the practice squad last month, but Jackson says he feels confident he’s ready to help the team.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh indicated this week that Jackson will be ready to go soon, and Jackson said this week that he thinks he’s going to be able to help the Ravens win if he’s called up to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Saints.

“I’ve been in this league a long time, had a lot of success,” Jackson said. “Just knowing when my number’s called to be prepared, get in the playbook, do the things I need to do to stay ready. If it’s my time, I’ll do what I need to do to help this team win games. That’s all that matters and that’s what I’m here to do.”

With Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman out for the season with a foot injury, Baltimore desperately needs a deep threat. Jackson sounds confident that he can provide it.

DeSean Jackson: I’ll be ready to help the Ravens win if I’m called up for Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending foot surgery

    Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman has had a presence on the team’s practice report every week since Week 5. He has missed practices since injuring his foot in Week 4 and has played only 49 snaps over two games since. He won’t play anymore in 2022. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Bateman will undergo [more]

  • Now with 1st-place Ravens, Roquan Smith ready to contribute

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) The wide smile on Roquan Smith's face made it clear how he felt about his new surroundings. Smith was upbeat Wednesday when speaking with Baltimore-area media for the first time since he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens this week. ''I'm excited, and I know they're trying to get over the hump and win the big game,'' Smith said.

  • Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to 'shoulder everything' in return

    Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday there's no expectation for Deshaun Watson to 'shoulder everything' when he returns from suspension.

  • Bradley Chubb, Roquan Smith trades reveal the benefit of having an agent

    A theory has emerged in recent years that NFL players can represent themselves. That agents don’t really do anything the players can’t do themselves. While it’s ultimately a personal decision that should be made only after weighing all relevant factors, some players who have decided not to use agents openly advocate going it alone for [more]

  • Detroit Lions DBs blame themselves for Aubrey Pleasant firing: 'I feel like it was our fault'

    Lions S DeShon Elliott called new defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker 'a super computer mentally'

  • D’Andre Swift back at practice, Penei Sewell remains out

    Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned last weekend after missing three games with shoulder and ankle injuries, but head coach Dan Campbell said early this week that the back wasn’t back to 100 percent. That made Swift’s absence from Wednesday’s practice reason for some concern about his outlook for this Sunday’s game against the Packers. [more]

  • John Lynch on Jeff Wilson trade: At some point, you can only keep so many RBs

    With Elijah Mitchell out due to injury, Jeff Wilson had been carrying the load at running back for the 49ers. But then San Francisco traded for Christian McCaffrey. That changed the equation in the 49ers’ backfield and led to San Francisco dealing Wilson to the Dolphins. “At some point, you can only keep so many, [more]

  • Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to undergo season-ending Lisfranc surgery

    Bateman re-aggravated foot injury in Week 8.

  • Brian Burns happy to remain in Carolina after the trade deadline

    Panthers defensive end Brian Burns could be in Los Angeles right now. Or somewhere else for that matter. He remains in Carolina and is happy about it despite the team’s 2-6 record. “I wasn’t too much looking for [a trade],” Burns said Thursday, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “I wasn’t looking for it [more]

  • NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints highlight slate

    NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux and Matt Weyrich make their picks for the NFL Week 9 slate.

  • Travis Kelce: Kadarius Toney an absolute beast with the ball in his hands

    Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Titans on Sunday night and tight end Travis Kelce thinks his new teammate could provide some fireworks on offense. Kelce hasn’t had much practice time with Toney since last week’s trade, but he said on his New Heights podcast that he’s familiar [more]

  • AFC-best Bills take on Jets, look to continue strong start

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Buffalo Bills are in noteworthy territory for the franchise - and they acknowledge they're still a long way from where they want to finish. A victory Sunday against the division rival New York Jets (5-3) would mark just the seventh time the Bills have won at least seven of their first eight games, which they also did in 1993. ''Yeah, you've got to win your division games,'' quarterback Josh Allen said.

  • WWE Rankings: The Bloodline is On Fire

    The Bloodline keep proving they are the highlight of the show in the latest edition of the WWE Superstar Power Rankings. (WWE)

  • Paycom (PAYC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Paycom (PAYC) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Liam Coen: Everybody on board with Cam Akers decision

    The Rams and running back Cam Akers have been able to put aside the differences that led to Akers missing the team’s last two games and he returned to practice with the club on Thursday. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald said it “was good to see him” and offensive coordinator Liam Coen said that everyone in [more]

  • Running back Jeff Wilson wanted trade and Dolphins were perfect fit

    The Dolphins plan to get running back Jeff Wilson on the field Sunday at Chicago. They need him. And he felt he needed a change of scenery.

  • Jets' Wilson focused on improving, not his critics, doubters

    The critics of Zach Wilson seem louder this week, the doubts about his ability at an all-time high. The word ''bust'' has been floated around by some fans and reporters when referring to the New York Jets quarterback, who's coming off the worst game of his second NFL season. A four-game winning streak muted much of it until last Sunday, when Wilson's three-interception performance in a 22-17 loss to New England raised eyebrows - and had even some of last year's No. 2 overall pick's biggest supporters wavering.

  • Former Tennessee football sideline reporter apologizes for 'unacceptable and ignorant' tweets

    Kasey Funderburg, who resigned as a Tennessee sports reporter, apologized for "unacceptable and ignorant" tweets she made as a high school student.

  • Dolphins Tyreek Hill offering fans VIP opportunity for charity

    This could be a once-in-a-life-time opportunity for many.

  • They are irrational: Zelenskyy refuses to assess likelihood of Russia's using nuclear weapons

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is not sure that the Russian Federation will use nuclear weapons, but refused to predict Russia's actions. Source: The President of Ukraine, in an interview for Czech television, published on Zelenskyy's Facebook page on 2 November.