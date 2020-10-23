DeSean Jackson, Lane Johnson undergoing MRIs after Eagles' win over Giants

Two key Eagles undergoing MRIs after win over Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

DeSean Jackson and Lane Johnson are both undergoing MRIs Friday to determine the severity of scary injuries they suffered Thursday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles believe Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain when he was cheap shotted by Giants safety Madre Harper in the final minutes of the Eagles' comeback win at the Linc Thursday night. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark confirmed Schefter's report.

Corey Ballentine was flagged for a personal foul on the play, but it was Harper who literally picked Jackson up after he was down and slammed him back to the turf, wrenching his right ankle.

The NFL needs to start not just fining players for these egregious personal fouls but ejecting them and suspending them.

Jackson posted a photo of himself in a walking boot on Instagram with the words, "Pray for me y''all!!"

Jackson, 33, had just returned to action Thursday night after missing three games with the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Bengals.

He's been hurt most of the two years since rejoining the Eagles after spending the first six years of his career with the Eagles. He has just 22 catches for 314 yards since opening day of last year and has missed all or most of 19 of a possible 24 games.

Johnson will undergo an MRI on his knee, and according to Clark, there is a chance he has an MCL sprain in his knee.

Johnson, like Jackson, had just returned to the lineup after rehabbing an unrelated injury. Johnson missed the Ravens game and chunks of the 49ers and Steelers games with an ankle injury.