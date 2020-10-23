In two seasons since returning to Philadelphia, receiver DeSean Jackson has played in seven games. His eighth appearance won’t happen soon.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, an MRI revealed that Jackson indeed suffered a high ankle sprain late in Thursday night’s win over the Giants.

Jackson is out indefinitely, and he will be placed on injured reserve.

He has 13 catches for 155 yards this season, with no touchdowns. Last year, Jackson caught nine passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson last had a 1,000-yard season in 2016, with 1,005 on 56 catches. His best season came in 2013, when he caught 82 passes for 1,132 yards and nine touchdown passes.

DeSean Jackson will land on IR with high ankle sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk