Word on Sunday morning was that wide receiver DeSean Jackson and running back Josh Jacobs would play for the Raiders against Washington and that report was accurate.

Jackson and Jacobs were both listed as questionable, but neither one is on the inactive list on Sunday. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Keisean Nixon are also active after receiving the same designation.

Cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, tight end Darren Waller, defensive end Carl Nassib, and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers are inactive for Vegas.

Guard Ereck Flowers, center Tyler Larsen, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel are all active after being listed as questionable on Friday. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) is inactive and Washington ruled safety Landon Collins (foot), running back J.D. McKissic (concussion), and guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) out on Friday. Wide receivers Dax Milne and Antonio Gandy-Golden join cornerback Corn Elder as healthy scratches.

DeSean Jackson, Josh Jacobs active for Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk