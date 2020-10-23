DeSean Jackson injures leg on punt return

DeSean Jackson can’t catch a break.

Jackson had a hamstring injury in Week Three that kept him out until Thursday night. He had a 12-yard run and caught three passes for 34 yards against the Giants.

But the Eagles used him as a punt return late in the fourth quarter, and he injured his leg. The receiver had to be helped off the field, putting no weight on his right leg, and was carted off the sideline after an initial examination in the medical tent.

Jackson took an initial hit from Madre Harper, who got a 15-yard penalty for lowering his head to initiate contact. It was the second hit by Corey Ballentine that got Jackson’s leg caught underneath him.

Ballentine was not penalized on the play.

Jackson appeared to be in obvious pain as he pulled off his helmet and threw it.

The Eagles also saw cornerback Craig James (hamstring) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (knee) leave with injuries, and the team listed them as questionable to return.

Giants running back Devonta Freeman injured his ankle.

