DeSean Jackson heading home, signing with Rams

DeSean Jackson is heading home.

After spending the last couple of injury-plagued seasons back in Philadelphia with the Eagles, Jackson is heading back to his hometown of Los Angeles to sign with the Rams.

Jackson, 34, was released by the Eagles last month, ending a disappointing second stint with the team that drafted him back in 2008.

By releasing Jackson last month, the Eagles saved around $5 million in salary cap space. Moving on from the aging receiver was definitely not a surprise. The Eagles also moved on from Alshon Jeffery this month.

Jackson lasted just two years into the three-year contract he signed before the 2019 season and he really struggled to stay on the field. In the last two seasons, Jackson played in a total of just eight games. The frustrating part is that when Jackson was able to play, he still had his signature speed and deep threat ability.

In his eight games over the last two years, Jackson had 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

All three of his touchdown catches in the last two years were 50+ yard plays. Jackson has scored more touchdowns (25) of 60+ yards than anyone in NFL history.

Combining his two stints with the Eagles, Jackson has 6,512 receiving yards with the Eagles, ranking him third in franchise history behind Harold Carmichael (8,978) and Pete Retzlaff (7,412).

Jackson will now get a chance to head home to Los Angeles and will play for a contender in the Rams, who traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason.

In 2020, Jackson will be entering his 14th NFL season. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Eagles, making three Pro Bowls. He then spent three years in Washington and two in Tampa Bay before the Eagles pulled off a trade to bring him back in 2019.

WR DeSean Jackson: Rams

