DeSean Jackson: I had other options, but I wanted to play in Sean McVay’s offense

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DeSean Jackson spent three years playing wide receiver in Washington, and Sean McVay was the offensive coordinator for all three of those seasons. Jackson led the NFL in yards per catch in two of those three seasons. So Jackson knows how well he can play in McVay’s offense.

That’s why, Jackson said, he decided last week to sign with the Rams in free agency.

“There were other options out there,” Jackson said. “I could have went to other teams, other places. But my focus was really reuniting with Sean McVay. Talking to McVay once I was a free agent and really kind of having those open conversations, talking about the possibilities, it was something that was intriguing for me. So, I think that outweighs everything.”

Jackson joins a Rams team that returns last year’s leading receivers in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Matthew Stafford will have some good options, and Jackson thinks McVay can make it all work.

DeSean Jackson: I had other options, but I wanted to play in Sean McVay’s offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • One underrated dynamic of Dolphins’ trade back up to 6th overall pick

    One underrated dynamic of Dolphins' trade back up to 6th overall pick

  • To the Victor, the spoils as Perez a surprise semifinalist at WGC-Match Play

    The semifinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is full of surprises, but none more so than Frenchman Victor Perez.

  • Underdogs rule the day in the wonderful, wacky WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    Thirteen major champions showed up. Only Sergio Garcia remained late Saturday, and he fell to obscure but talented Victor Perez.

  • Carson Wentz trade ranked 2nd among QB moves this offseason

    CBS Sports is bullish on the Wentz trade.

  • 49ers agree to terms with Nate Gerry

    The 49ers have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Nate Gerry, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Gerry will sign a one-year, $1.12 million deal, according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com. The Eagles made Gerry a fifth-round choice in 2017, and he played four seasons in Philadelphia. He appeared in 46 games with [more]

  • Ex-49er Marquise Goodwin wins long jump in first event since 2016

    Marquise Goodwin's return to the track went much better than his brief return to the 49ers.

  • Seahawks officially re-sign running back Chris Carson

    The Seattle Seahawks have officially re-signed running back Chris Carson to the roster on a two-year deal.

  • Sergio Garcia hits the rarest of shots: A walk-off hole-in-one

    There's no topping that.

  • Rain ruins NASCAR’s Bristol dirt plans. Here’s the latest race schedule, lineups

    There was one lap of green flag racing Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway before Mother Nature called NASCAR off.

  • Tyson Alualu has change of heart, decides to return to Steelers

    Tyson Alualu agreed to terms with the Jaguars on a two-year deal worth $6 million on March 16. But the defensive tackle contracted COVID-19, delaying his trip to Jacksonville to sign the contract. With time to ponder the move, Alualu had a change of heart. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Alualu is staying [more]

  • Nine years later, Kyle Shanahan makes his RGIII trade

    In 2012, Washington gave up three first-round picks and a second-round pick to get quarterback Robert Griffin III. The coach and offensive coordinator at the time, Mike and Kyle Shanahan, respectively, were not on board with that approach. Nine years later, Kyle Shanahan has made an RGIII-style trade of his own. Presumably, the trade from [more]

  • CDC ‘deeply concerned’ about rising Covid cases as vaccinations accelerate

    Most recent weekly average shows 7% increase in Covid infections in US from previous week, at about 57,000 cases a day A nurse cares for a Covid patient in the intensive care unit at Prividence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana medical center in Tarzana, California. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images Top US government coronavirus experts warned on Friday that there is deep concern about infections rising again and although there is cause for optimism amid accelerating vaccinations “there is no case for relaxation” in the pandemic. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said at a White House briefing that the most recent weekly average shows a 7% increase in infections in the US from the previous week, at about 57,000 cases a day. New hospitalizations have slightly increased, too. “I remain deeply concerned about this trajectory. Please, take this moment very seriously,” Walensky said. The US daily death toll continues to hover at about 1,000 people, with confirmed infections rising in around 20 states and deaths rising in 17 states. At his first official press conference as president on Thursday, Joe Biden announced a doubling of his vaccination goal, from 100m vaccinations in the first 100 days of his administration to 200m doses administered. On Friday morning, Walensky warned that, despite encouraging data about vaccinations, the US risked losing hard-earned ground in the fight against coronavirus if the numbers of infections and hospitalizations do not decline. Meanwhile, 46 states and the District of Columbia have announced plans to open vaccination eligibility to all adults no later than 1 May, in alignment with the Biden administration’s recommendations, Jeff Zients, White House Covid response coordinator said. But even as 2.5 million people a day get vaccinated, Zients stressed that Americans must remain diligent in protecting themselves. “It’s clear there is a case for optimism, but there is not a case for relaxation,” he said. “This is not the time to let down our guard. We need to follow the public health guidance, wear a mask, socially distance and get a vaccine when it’s your turn.” Officials say there are now nearly 50,000 locations where people can get vaccinated, a total that will ramp up, including federally run mass vaccination sites. Walensky said she continues to be concerned that the pandemic has disproportionately affected people from marginalized communities. The CDC is addressing these inequities, including more money into vaccine distribution and investment in “access, acceptance and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities”, Walenskay said. Meanwhile the top infectious diseases official Dr Anthony Fauci announced a new trial testing how well vaccines prevent infection and transmission. “The prevailing question is when these [vaccinated] people get infected, how often is that? If they’re asymptomatic, how much virus do they have in their nose? And, do they transmit it?” he said, adding results would inform the government about recommended actions for those who have been inoculated.

  • Moses Brown matches Dwight Howard, Steven Adams in performance vs. Celtics

    Thunder center Moses Brown's 19 first-half rebounds and 23 total against the Celtics put him in the company of Dwight Howard and Steven Adams.

  • Grandma who said she was sexually harassed by Derrius Guice claims Ed Orgeron lied about incident

    Gloria Scott, a 74-year-old security guard at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, said she was sexually harassed by Derrius Guice in 2017.

  • Food prices are skyrocketing — and you can blame these 4 reasons

    Get used to sticker shock at the supermarket, and here's why.

  • Bruce, Sandoval on big league rosters, Maybin, Frazier cut

    Jay Bruce returned to the major leagues Saturday, making the New York Yankees' roster at the deadline for decisions on free agents who had gone to spring training with minor league contracts.

  • Lakers, Dennis Schroder reportedly “far apart” in contract extension talks

    The max the Lakers can offer is four-years, $83 million, but did they put that offer on the table?

  • Oregon State beats Loyola at its own game, crashes Elite 8 as 12 seed

    Loyola's NCAA tournament story is over, one game after an upset of Illinois prompted predictions of a championship run.

  • Kyle Larson earns pole for Bristol Dirt Race after qualifying washout

    Kyle Larson claimed the pole for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the NASCAR Cup Series, taking the No. 1 starting position after Saturday’s qualifying races were rained out at Bristol Motor Speedway. RELATED: Cup Series starting lineup | Weekend schedule Larson was awarded the […]