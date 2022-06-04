DeSean Jackson had an issue with Donovan McNabb over 2009 Pro Bowl comment

DeSean Jackson and Donovan McNabb spent two years together in Philadelphia. After the second season, McNabb said something that would have made a third season more interesting, if McNabb hadn’t been traded.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast (via TMZ.com), Jackson explained that McNabb disagreed with Jackson making it to the Pro Bowl in 2009.

“When the ballots came out, and they found out that I was the first player in NFL history to get elected to start in the Pro Bowl for two positions,” Jackson said, “my starting quarterback tells Michael Vick, ‘Damn, I don’t think he should’ve got that. He shouldn’t have deserved that.'”

Jackson wasn’t happy with the remark. He said he never raised it with McNabb.

In 2009, Jackson caught 62 passes for 1,156 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 137 rushing yards and one touchdown.

In early 2010, McNabb was traded to Washington. Jackson made it to the Pro Bowl without McNabb. McNabb did not.

