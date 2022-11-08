DeSean Jackson gets first catch with Baltimore Ravens on 'Monday Night Football'

He might be 35 years old, but DeSean Jackson is still showing he's a plenty capable NFL receiver. The three-time Pro Bowler made his first catch as a member of the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

With 6:35 left in the first quarter on a first and 10, Lamar Jackson tossed the ball 16 yards downfield to the wideout. Rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor was covering him, but Jackson's stutter steps sent him stumbling to create just enough separation to complete the catch.

Jackson was brought up from the practice squad this week after signing to the Ravens in mid-October.

Monday was the first time Jackson has touched an NFL field since playing in the Las Vegas Raiders' playoff game in January when he had one reception for 26 yards. Across his 14-year career, Jackson has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Raiders. In 14 NFL seasons, he's amassed 632 receptions and 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns. He has not won a Super Bowl, but the Rams gave him a championship ring for his contributions during their 2021 campaign.

