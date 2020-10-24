DeSean Jackson has a fractured ankle, out up to 2 months

DeSean Jackson's ankle injury is more significant than 1st thought originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The injury that DeSean Jackson suffered on Thursday Night Football is even more significant than we first thought.

In addition to a high ankle sprain, Jackson also suffered a fracture in his right ankle, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark confirmed.

Can confirm @MikeGarafolo report that DeSean Jackson has a small fracture in his ankle with the high ankle sprain and he is out 6 to 8 weeks pic.twitter.com/lqeMnWtcsM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 24, 2020

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news. Jackson’s new injury will keep him out 6-8 weeks, so he could theoretically still return to the Eagles for a stretch run this season. But now 33, Jackson has never been the fastest healer and the Eagles have shown caution with him over the last two years.

Jackson was injured in the fourth quarter during Thursday’s 22-21 win over the Giants as he was fielding a punt. After taking an initial shot to the helmet, Jackson was hit late and his right foot got caught under him.

In that game, Jackson returned after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury only to get hurt again.

If Jackson were to miss just six weeks, he could return in Week 14 against the Saints. Eight weeks would give him a chance of returning on Dec. 27 in the penultimate game of the regular season, against the Cowboys in Dallas. But this is starting to feel like last season again, where there’s a chance Jackson could come back for the playoffs but then doesn’t.

This season, Jackson has just 13 catches for 155 yards. Since returning to the Eagles last season, he has played in just seven total games.

One interesting part of Garafolo’s report is that Jackson, who turns 34 on Dec. 1, intends to keep playing after this season, with or without the Eagles. Jackson is under contract for 2021 but it will probably be best for the Eagles to move on.

“I am told that no matter what happens, even if he doesn’t come back on the field for the Eagles this year and is not with them next year, that he does intend to continue playing, that this is not going to be the end of his career,” Garafolo said. “Because he wants to prove that despite all the frustrations of the last two seasons, he can come back, he can be healthy and he can still be effective.”