DeSean Jackson fined for Week 1 unnecessary roughness

DeSean Jackson tried to make sure his emotions didn't get the best of him last week in the Eagles' opener. Didn't work.

And now Jackson's pockets are a little lighter because of it.

Jackson was fined $10,527 by the league for that unnecessary roughness call, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Jackson got in a fight with Redskins DB Quinton Dunbar.

It started when Jackson caught his first pass against Dunbar and started jawing. On the very next play, Dunbar hit Jackson, who then retaliated and was flagged and now fined. The penalty was a killer at the time. It turned a 3rd-and-2 into a 3rd-and-15.

But after that penalty, Jackson had a huge game. He caught two bombs for touchdowns and finished his day with eight catches for 154 yards and two scores.

Jackson said getting that penalty calmed his emotions down during the game:

"There is just so much that goes on between those white lines. I caught a play on Dunbar, which is like a young brother to me. I have seen him come up in the system over the years and he came in playing wide receiver and I was playing [defensive back].

"I just knew that matchup was big for him and I just talked some mess after I caught the first pass and he came back and kind of hit me and I just lost it a little bit. It happens and it is part of the game."

