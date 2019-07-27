DeSean Jackson fine-tuning his chemistry with Carson Wentz

In his second stint with the Eagles, DeSean Jackson is working on developing his chemistry with a new quarterback.

He talked with Marc Farzetta about getting comfortable catching passes from Carson Wentz.

"We were able to practice in the spring and kind of just get our timing together," Jackson said. "Just work hard toward one common goal, which was to get better."

They haven't known each other for long, but Jackson has been impressed with Wentz's worth ethic.

"He's a young quarterback, but he's where he needs to be and he's going to continuously work and try to strive at any given time to get better," Jackson said.

