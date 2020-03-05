DeSean Jackson finally speaks: ‘I’ll be back stronger than ever’

DeSean Jackson pronounced himself 100 percent recovered following November core muscle surgery.

"I'll be back stronger than ever," Jackson said.

Jackson spoke Saturday with reporter Thai Floyd of Bar None Media on the visiting sideline of XFL game between the D.C. Defenders and Tampa Vipers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Jackson attended the game to visit former Redskins teammate Rashad "Rocket" Ross, who's now a receiver with the Defenders.

Feels good," Jackson said. "Being able to have like three months to train and build and do rehab, so I feel like now I'm back at 100 percent. So just trying to train and take it day by day without rushing and getting back right. But I have a lot of time on my hands so trying to prepare and take every step I can to get back to where I need to be.

Jackson, who rejoined the Eagles in 2019 after five years with the Redskins and Buccaneers, caught two 50-yard touchdown passes from Carson Wentz in the Eagles' opening-day win over the Redskins before the rest of his season was wiped out with a core muscle injury.

He got hurt in the opening seconds of the Week 2 loss in Atlanta, took two months to rehab, then tried to play in Week 9 against the Bears but worsened the injury.

He underwent season-ending surgery two days later.

Jackson, who hasn't spoken publicly since before the Bears game more than four months ago, said his rehab has revolved around strengthening his abdominal area.

"A lot of ab work," he said. "I suffered a core injury so down in that area you've got to build all those core muscles and kind of get the strength back and doing a lot of single leg work and just the mobility stuff, so I think I'll be back stronger than ever."

Jackson, who turned 33, has 32 career touchdowns of 50 yards or more, tied with Randy Moss for second-most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice's 36.

Jackson ranks 8th in Eagles history with 365 catches, 4th with 6,276 yards and 9th with 34 touchdowns.

With 10,420 career yards, he's fifth among active players, behind only Larry Fitzgerald (17,083), Jason Witten (12,977), Julio Jones (12,125) and Antonio Brown (11,263).

"I'm just trying to shatter all the records that I haven't gotten yet," Jackson said. "Jerry Rice still holds one of them and I was fortunate last year to get up there with Randy Moss. Continuously going after the greats but at the same time being blessed to be in a position I'm at and taking nothing for granted. Going out there every day and putting in the work. Longevity is a big thing in the league, a lot of guys not able to make it to where I'm at, so I'm continuing to count my blessings."

The Eagles acquired Jackson from the Bucs in March and then signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal with $17 million guaranteed.

He has a base salary of $6.2 million in 2020.

The only receivers the Eagles have under contract are Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and several practice squad types such as Deontay Burnett, Shelton Gibson, Robert Davis and Marken Michel.

