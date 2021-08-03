DeSean Jackson feels like he could play another 5 years in Rams’ offense

DeSean Jackson is entering his first season with the Los Angeles Rams at the age of 34, hoping to add some much-needed explosiveness and speed to an offense that was lacking big plays last season. Given his age and the Rams’ salary cap situation, Jackson only signed a one-year deal, but he feels he could play another half-decade in this offense.

He says his body feels great and he loves the fit in Sean McVay’s scheme, to the point where he believes he could play in this offense for another five years.

“Body’s feeling great,” he said Monday. “I feel Coach McVay, Coach Eric Yarber, Reggie (Scott) and the training staff, they’re doing a good job of keeping me fresh, but at the same time letting me get my work in. Basically, the best thing to do is get out here and just fly around so for where I’m at in year 14, I feel pretty good, man. Still going – I was just telling somebody else I could probably play another five years in this offense.”

Jackson has been prone to injuries throughout his career, especially in the last couple of years. He’s played just eight games in the last two seasons and hasn’t played a full 16-game schedule since 2013 when he was a Pro Bowler.

Wide receivers typically don’t play until they’re 40, but Jackson’s statement about playing another five years is just one example of how well the Rams take care of their players – as evidenced by their lack of major injuries over the years, specifically soft-tissue ones.

“I think they have a science to it. Just knowing how to get work in, how to take care of your players, your veteran players, not working them too hard, not overworking them,” Jackson said of why he feels he could play five years with the Rams. “When I speak on that just basically the workload. Being able to come to practice and being in training camp, but still get good work and not overworking you. So that’s what I talk about. I’ve been other places where you get ran in the ground. I’m not going to speak specifically on them, but they work you very hard. So, for here, I feel like the workload is great. I’m able to get good work in, but still feel not too overworked.”

It’s no surprise guys love playing for McVay in L.A., with this being one of the major reasons why.