DeSean Jackson expects to return if Eagles win a playoff game

The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth Sunday, but they’d need to win a game beyond Week 17 if they want to see DeSean Jackson this year.

Via Tim McManus of ESPN.com, the veteran receiver is expecting to join the team again if they make the divisional round of the playoffs, which would mean winning a first playoff game without him.

That’s the soonest Jackson would be eligible, after he was placed on injured reserve in November following core muscle surgery. He initially suffered the injury in Week Two, and if he had surgery earlier this might not be an issue.

Jackson sparked some interest last week with a workout video, and it appears he’s well enough to make an immediate difference, if the Eagles can get through two more weeks without him.