DeSean Jackson expected to miss two games with abdominal strain

Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson has an abdominal strain that will keep him out for about two weeks, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

With two games in 10 days, the timing is not good for Philadelphia. The Eagles play the Lions on Sunday and the Packers the following Thursday.

The Eagles also could see Alshon Jeffery sit out those two games with a calf strain.

That means Carson Wentz will have to rely on Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as his wideouts.

Jackson played only 11 snaps before his injury Sunday night, getting no targets. He made eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener.