DeSean Jackson exited for “precautionary” reasons, will undergo more tests

DeSean Jackson missed six games with an abdominal injury. His return didn’t last long.

The Eagles receiver left on the first series and didn’t return.

“The plan was to play him,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll have some more testing done in the morning, probably have a better update on him. The plan was to play him [for the entire game]. . . .It’s precautionary right now. We’ll get some more testing on it.”

Jackson had one catch for 5 yards and drew an 8-yard pass interference penalty on the Eagles’ first snap.

The Eagles announced at the start of the second half that Jackson was questionable to return with his abdominal injury. He didn’t.