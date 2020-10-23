DeSean Jackson carried off field after ugly-looking leg injury on late hit

Injuries have continued to haunt DeSean Jackson’s 2020 season, and the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might have just experienced his worst yet.

While receiving a punt late in Thursday night’s ludicrous game against the New York Giants, Jackson took a hit, then a late hit from Giants special-teamer Madre Harper. Jackson’s leg could be seen twisting in a bad way under his own weight:

Desean Jackson with a right leg injury on this play 🙏#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wHnK5v1v85 — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) October 23, 2020

Jackson later had to be carried off the field by Eagles staffers, putting no weight on his right leg.

DeSean Jackson was helped off of the field after a hit he took on a punt return. pic.twitter.com/4cKCYWGsEM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 23, 2020

Jackson had been returning to the field after being out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t appeared in more than 12 games since 2017.

In four total games this year, the 33-year-old Jackson has 155 receiving yards and no touchdowns on 13 catches and 25 targets. His absence, along with many other players, was clearly felt as the Eagles offense continued to struggle (but somehow lead the NFC East). However, it’s not like his injury issues were unknown coming into this year and something the Eagles couldn’t have known to plan for.

We’ll have to wait and see when his next chance to return to the field will be.

