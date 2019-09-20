DeSean Jackson out, Eagles holding out hope for Alshon Jeffery

Word early this week was that Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson would miss Sunday’s game against the Lions due to the abdominal injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and it was finally confirmed on Friday.

Jackson didn’t practice this week and head coach Doug Pederson ruled Jackson out for this weekend. The Eagles play again on Thursday in Week Four, which may prove to be too quick a turnaround for the wideout to make it back without missing another game.

Jackson’s fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery also left last Sunday’s game and also hasn’t practiced this week, but Pederson has not ruled him out. He said he’s still hopeful that his calf is going to feel well enough for him to get on the field.

Nelson Agholor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins round out the receiver group in Philly.